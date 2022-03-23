WINTERSET, Iowa — This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week, but residents of the town of Winterset don’t need any reminders of the dangers of mother nature. On the afternoon of March 5th, spotters were out looking southwest of town when a funnel was spotted shortly after 4:30.

“One of my officers, I heard him say they could see the tornado on the ground,” said Winterset Police Chief Ken Burk. “So that when I came out, about the time the sirens went off in town.”

Burk had been at home on his day off. When he heard there was a tornado, he headed into work.

“It was pretty fast moving, it had already gone through the south edge of town, but there was a lot of debris in the roadways,” said Burk. “There were some electrical lines down, and a gas leak, we had to shut the highway down.”

For many on the ground that day the focus was on getting people help, and searching for victims.

“You see the destruction, your first concern is for the people you work with, and your friends and family, and ultimately the citizens that you serve,” said Burk. “You’re concerned that people were hurt, your first thing is to help those in need.”

For many it looked like the tornado was tracking north toward the city limits of Winterset.

“Appeared on Summit that it was going to hit the school and the water tower,” said Diogenes Ayala, of Madison County Emergency Management. “But it didn’t, it kind of went around the City, initially I thought it was going to hit Winterset, I think a lot of us did.”

Ayala is planning to host more volunteers for a cleanup effort Saturday March 26th.

Volunteers can call 712-283-2304, for information about volunteering.

“As we get closer to slowing our operations down, don’t forget what happened out here, we still need support.”