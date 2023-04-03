IOWA — The southeastern half of Iowa will once again be under a significant risk for severe weather and tornadoes for the second time in less than a week.

Last Friday, numerous tornadoes touched down in Eastern Iowa, leaving behind several areas of high end-damage. Tornado damage in Keokuk County near Keota ended up receiving an EF-4 rating, with estimated wind speeds of 170 mph.

Tuesday’s set up does look similar in terms of tornadic potential and placement. The start time may be a few hours later on Tuesday, pushing the main hours of concern out of the school day and later into the evening. There may also be a few questions as to how much humidity is in place which could shrink the area where storms may form, but there is still plenty of time for things to change.

Storms can be expected in two different waves. The first area, which also has the higher potential for tornadoes will be storms breaking out to the east, ahead of a cold front/dryline. These storms should stay a bit more discrete (individual cells) and can be expected to blow up after 4 to 5 PM.

Later, farther west along the front, a second line of storms will punch across the state, and may trend more to a wind and hail threat, similar to how Friday played out.

Please stay weather aware on Tuesday and have multiple ways to get warnings!