DES MOINES, Iowa — A weather system will bring strong winds, severe storms, and snow to central Iowa over the next few days. A Level 4 out of 5 severe weather risk has been put in place for eastern Iowa by the Storm Prediction Center for Friday.

Strong winds arrive Thursday afternoon, ramping up through the day. By the afternoon hours, gusts will be in the 30-40 mph range. This will take temperatures up to the mid 60s.

One question mark remains: how much skies clear Friday morning. This will impact how much energy is available for storms to work with. At the moment, storms are expected to fire between noon and 3PM Friday. Cells will then strengthen and move northeast. Storms should clear the area by the early evening hours, with the threat essentially over by 7PM.

Storms are expected to quickly strengthen as they move northeast given the favorable environment. Temperatures will be in the 70s and there will be plenty of moisture to work with. The most intense storms are expected in eastern Iowa, from Grinnell and eastward to the state line. This is where the tornado potential will be particularly high, partially due to storms initially forming as supercells and then merging into a line. Any tornadoes that are able to form could be strong. Damaging winds are still the biggest threat, with some large hail also possible.

After the storms, winds ramp up again as a cold front passes. Gusts could exceed 40 mph Friday night and Saturday morning.

The cold front will also usher in a burst of cold air and even snow on the back side of the weather system. Chances for snow will be greatest in northern Iowa, where even some light accumulation is possible.

Temperatures drop Saturday before warmer weather returns Sunday into early next week. Another chance for strong storms arrives Tuesday.