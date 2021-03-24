Today is Day 3 of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa. Today’s topic is tornadoes. You may have heard the sirens at 11 AM. It was the annual statewide tornado drill to practice what you and your family or place of business might do in the case of a tornado warning.
Iowa sees on average 48 tornadoes a year. The majority of those tornadoes are weak tornadoes, ranging in intensity from EF0 to EF2. May and June are the months when tornadoes are most likely in Iowa.
Meteorologist Megan Salois shares some facts on tornado frequency in Iowa and how tornadoes form in today’s Severe Weather Awareness segment.
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes
