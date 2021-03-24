Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes

DES MOINES, Iowa - A Des Moines activist group calls on the Des Moines Police Department and the City Manager to replace the officer leading the department's de-escalation training.

The Iowa Citizens for Community Improvements said Officer Michael Fong was suspended in 2007 for striking a person while they were handcuffed. In 2013, Officer Fong was suspended again for hitting a person in the face. His actions led to an $800,000 settlement in an excessive force lawsuit.