Severe Storms Possible In Central Iowa This Afternoon

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa has been upgraded to a Slight Risk for severe weather today.

That means scattered strong to severe storms are possible. A low pressure center is moving from south central Nebraska into NW Iowa. A dry line (boundary between higher dewpoints and much lower dewpoints) sitting over Nebraska will move into Iowa during the early afternoon. This will send dew points from the middle 50s to the upper 30s. This dry line can also act as an initiation point for thunderstorms, which is what we’re expecting to happen over Iowa today.

Timing and Threats

The first storms are expected to form between 2 and 3 PM west of I-35 with storms becoming more numerous between 3 and 4 PM. 2-5PM is the time period when storms will be more isolated in nature and when tornado and hail (and wind) threats are the highest, after 5 pm these isolated storms will form into more of a line and cause more of a wind threat in eastern Iowa.

Storms will move out of the state by 10 pm, and much drier weather is expected on Thursday.