Severe hail damage in Dallas County

GRIMES, Iowa — Hail late Tuesday afternoon caused heavy damage to a tree farm, and fields of corn and beans for about three miles west of the Dallas Center-Grimes High School.

“One hundred percent loss is what we’re kind of estimating at this point,” said Jimmy Juergens of the Bentley Ridge Tree Farm. “Tree barks or torn up, all the leaves are defoliated, shrubs are completely destroyed, it’s just bad out there, shade lots, canopies, trucks, machines, buildings, and everything.”

Bentley Farms lost around 19,000 trees, including those for sale, and those growing on their fields. Iowa State University Agronomist Meahgan Anderson toured crop areas, including this area in Dallas County.

“A lot of shredded leaves on the corn, luckily it doesn’t look like we had very much or any stock breakage at this point which of course would be much more devastating to corn than just shredded leaves,” said Anderson. “The soybeans in some cases, the field of soybeans appear to be just sticks totally defoliated.”

Anderson said anyone with hail damage needs to contact their crop insurance person as soon was possible. Bentley Ridge Farm is also working with insurance to see how they can move forward.