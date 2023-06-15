DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued six puppies who were covered in what the rescue described as hundreds of ticks.

According to the ARL, the puppies had ticks all over their bodies, with the worst infestations in their ears. The puppies were also underweight, which the ARL said made their condition even more concerning.

Two of the puppies rescued being treated for ticks. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

One of the puppies rescued. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

One of the puppies rescued. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

All the ticks were removed and the puppies were placed on antibiotics to combat potential tick-borne illnesses. The ARL said the puppies are all on their way to recovery.

Donations can be made online to help the ARL care for the puppies and the other animals in their care.