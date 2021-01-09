Seven Oaks Adapts COVID Safety Amid Brisk Business

BOONE, Iowa — While the global pandemic has put the brakes on some business, it’s had the opposite effect on Seven Oaks Recreation near Boone.

“It’s been more than we could’ve ever imagine the number of people that are coming out,” said Seven Oaks General Manager Joel Bryan. “The distance is that they’re traveling to come to seven Oaks just kind of mind blowing.”

Bryan said some are driving five to six hours to ski here. Others are coming from far and wide in central Iowa.

“They drive to Seven Oaks, and use ski and stay packages, so it’s good for our community, they’re staying in hotels they’re eating at a restaurant, they’re going to the Walmart,” said Bryan. “So it’s not just good for us, it’s good for everybody right now.”

“It’s just relaxing you know kind of hanging out with each other enjoying the nice weather and getting out of the house for a little while,” said Ryan Roberts, of Grimes who was skiing with his family.

Once the doors opened on a Friday afternoon, people came streaming in. By six pm, the parking lot was almost full. While crowds are welcome, it does create challenges in the COVID-19 era.

“Our tubing went off huge from the first day that we opened and we can only accommodate about 120 people every two hours, people are willing to wait that 2-3 hours in line on a waiting list,” said Bryan. “Just implemented this week, a reservation system so it’s all online, you’re guaranteed if you buy your ticket online you show up 30 minutes early there’s no waitlist.

Seven Oaks also expanded the ticketing system, with more ticket stations, added space to the ski rental area, and limited the amount of tables in the lodge, and patrons are limited to one hour at the table. The idea is to keep people moving.

“I knew one thing after the summer, as long as we wear masks, will be okay, as long as we socially distance, and physically distance, and start to stay outside as much as possible and move the air a lot in our facilities we would be okay,” said Bryan.

Bryan said families had thanked him for being open, to give them an outing, to be safely outdoors.