Seven More COVID-19 Deaths and 1,813 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Iowa

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the COVID-19-related deaths of seven Iowans and the positive coronavirus tests of another 1,813 Iowans.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

A total of 3,999 Iowans have now died from COVID-19, including seven reported on Tuesday morning. Of those who’ve died from COVID-19, 1,139 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 100 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities, a decrease of five outbreaks since Monday.

The total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began last March now stands at 286,679, including 1,813 reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve tested positive, the state considers 247,721 to be recovered from the virus. A total of 1,369,646 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 19.6% of them tested positive.

The average statewide positive rate for the last two weeks stands at 13.4%, a slight increase from Monday’s figures. Forty-four Iowa counties have an average positive rate over 15%.

There are currently 582 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 11 patients from Monday. There are 115 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 53 on ventilators. Statewide there are 3,100 hospital inpatient hospital beds available as well as 115 ICU beds and 53 ventilators.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.