Services begin Tuesday to honor the life of Iowa State Trooper killed in on-duty crash

WAUKON, Iowa — Memorial services begin Tuesday for an Iowa State Trooper killed in a car crash earlier this month while responding to a call.

A public visitation for Trooper Ted Benda will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon. Funeral services for Trooper Benda will be held on Wednesday at Waukon High School.

Benda died last week of injuries suffered when he crashed his car while responding to a call on October 14th. He was a 16-year veteran of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Iowans are asked to lower their flags to half-staff Wednesday in his honor.