DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say there was a “serious injury” in a crash involving a semi on Merle Hay Road on Friday morning. The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Merle Hay Road – just north of Douglas near the entrances to Merle Hay Mall.

According to first reports from the scene, a northbound semi crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting a silver sedan. Police have only said there was a ‘serious injury’ in the crash but would not say who was injured or how many people were injured.

The southbound lanes of Merle Hay Road remain closed as of 9:45 a.m. between Madison Avenue and Douglas Avenue. This is a developing story.