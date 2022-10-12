Accident at E. 16th and Hull in Des Moines on October 12, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police responded to a serious accident involving an SUV and a UTV Wednesday morning on Des Moines’ northeast side.

It happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at E. 16th Street and Hull Avenue, a few blocks away from Grand View University. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said an eastbound vehicle struck the UTV, which was crossing the street.

The driver of the UTV, an adult man, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to MercyOne.

Our crew on the scene saw an SUV and what appeared to be a John Deere gator that were on the sidewalk and lawn at the scene.

Sgt. Parizek said the 1600 block of Hull is expected to be closed for up to two hours as police investigate the crash.