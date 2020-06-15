$1.1M Payout from Univ. of Iowa to Football Strength Coach Chris Doyle in ‘Separation Agreement’

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa Football Strength and Conditioning coach Chris Doyle is no longer part of the program and is getting a hefty payday to leave the university.

A ”separation agreement” has been reached according to a release from the university Monday morning. It is effective June 15th. The terms of the agreement mean Doyle will receive 15 months-worth of pay for a total of $1,112,499. It will be paid in two lump sums. He will also receive 15 months of benefits.

Doyle has been accused by dozens of former players of racial disparities. He’s been with Kirk Ferentz and Hawkeye football for more than 20 years, helped 60 players reach NFL, made $800,000 per year.

An independent review of the allegations is being completed. The University of Iowa Office of General Counsel has hired the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell to conduct the review.

A statement from Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta says, “The University of Iowa has reached a separation agreement with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle. We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career.”

The same release from the university included a statement from Doyle, “Iowa City has been home to our family for 21 years. I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches, and support staff. I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student=athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth. I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.”

