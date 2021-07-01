Sentencing Thursday for Pella woman convicted of murdering estranged husband’s girlfriend

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A Pella woman convicted of murder will be officially sentenced to life in prison Thursday afternoon.

Michelle Boat was found guilty of first-degree murder back in May. A jury convicted her in the stabbing death of her estranged husband’s girlfriend, Tracy Mondabough.

During the trial Boat admitted to the killing on May 18, 2020, saying she “snapped” following the end of her 20-year marriage.

Her lawyer had argued the crime was not premeditated and didn’t meet the requirements for first-degree murder, instead asking the jury to convict her of the lesser crime of voluntary manslaughter.

Boat’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Marion County Courthouse in Knoxville. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Iowa is life in prison without the possibility of parole.