Willard Miller pleads guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber. The hearing was held April 18, 2023.

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — One of the Fairfield teens who pleaded guilty to murdering his Spanish teacher will learn how long he’ll spend in prison Thursday.

Willard Miller’s sentencing hearing will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

As part of a plea agreement, the state will ask for a minimum sentence of 30 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Miller and his co-defendant Jeremy Goodale both pleaded guilty to the murder of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber during separate hearings earlier this year. The 66-year-old’s body was found in a city park after she was reported missing in early November 2021. The teens admitted to beating Graber to death.

Because Miller and Goodale were both 16 at the time of the murder, they are not subject to the mandatory term of life in prison.

As part of the plea, the state will recommend a minimum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for Goodale.

Goodale is asking for his sentencing date to be pushed back. Attorneys say that a psychologist for the defense is not available for the current August date.

The state is objecting to the delay because the husband of Nohema Graber wants to be present at the sentencing and he is suffering from a terminal illness.

A hearing on Goodale’s motion is scheduled for July 17th.