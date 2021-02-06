Seniors Feel Hopeful After Receiving COVID Vaccine at UnityPoint Clinic

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday morning’s snow did not stop seniors from getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For many seniors, it was an exciting day.

“I didn’t hardly feel the needle go in,” said patient Beverly Terrell.

Terrell said that her husband drove her to the appointment. For others like Sunny Griffin, who takes care of her elderly parents, Saturday was a good day.

“It’s a huge relief. We feel very blessed with given the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Griffin.

Over the weekend, the UnityPoint Clinic and Family Medicine in East Des Moines/La Clinics de la Esperanza plans to vaccinate 640 patients.

The clinic’s nurses and staff volunteered to work over the weekend to manage the clinic’s volume of patients and watch for any allergic reactions in patients.

“Everybody is very happy, very thankful,” said Lauren Shields, a licensed practical nurse with UnityPoint. “People have brought us cookies, just telling us how much they appreciate us being here.”

After receiving her first dose, Terrell is looking forward to getting her second dose.

“I do feel safer. I would recommend for anyone to get one,” said Terrell.

UnityPoint plans to add more clinics throughout the month of February. UnityPoint said it will also call the area’s seniors and reach out to them online to register more seniors to get the vaccine.