DES MOINES, Iowa — A senior officer with the Des Moines Police Department was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Angel Danniel Perez Aguilar, 27, a five year veteran of the police force, was charged with operating while under the influence first offense and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.

Des Moines police said Officer Perez Aguilar has been placed on administrative leave while an Office of Professional Standards investigation is completed.