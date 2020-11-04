Senator Joni Ernst Wins Re-Election, Defeats Theresa Greenfield

IOWA — Senator Joni Ernst will return to the US Senate for a second term, according to WHO 13 Insider Jerry Crawford.

Ernst is the projected winner in a hotly contested against Democrat Theresa Greenfield. The race was one of the most expensive in Iowa history. Ernst was first elected to the US Senate in 2014 when she defeated former Congressman Bruce Braley.

