WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, has campaigned in Iowa various times for other candidates over the past decade. But this week, he was campaigning for himself. “Can I come back? Can I please come back?” Scott playfully joked with Governor Kim Reynolds after the two took a private tour of St. Anthony’s Catholic School in Des Moines Wednesday.

The night before, Scott had dinner with Reynolds and her husband, Kevin. The three also sat together at the head table Wednesday night at the Polk County Republican Lincoln Dinner in West Des Moines.

Reynolds has previously said that she doesn’t plan on endorsing a presidential candidate before the 2024 Iowa Republican caucuses. She introduced former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley during her campaign event Monday night in Urbandale.

The Polk County GOP dinner was the third announced event of the day for Scott. Several hours earlier, he gave a speech at Drake University as part of his “Faith in America” tour. “We need new leaders who will lift us up, not tear us down,” he said during the speech before about 100 people.

As he wrapped up his day of campaigning in the evening (he hasn’t announced a presidential campaign or said when he will make a decision), Scott told the audience of issues that he believes have divided the nation.

“In K-12, you have more indoctrination than education if you want to ruin America. You’d have to make sure the kids spent more time on CRT than they do ABC,” he said. Scott added, “If you want to ruin America, you would make sure that the poorest kids are locked in failing schools with no choice and no voice.”

Scott praised Reynolds for committing more public money for private school education, a growing trend among Republican leaders across the country.

“The secret sauce of the next American century ain’t that big of a secret,” Scott told the crowd. “It’s just you and me doing what we’ve always done in the same way trusting each other, loving each other, overcoming our differences and then creating converts to conservatism.”

Scott did not provide a timeline for when he will announce whether he will run for president in 2024.