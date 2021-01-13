Sen. Grassley Advises Trump to ‘Lie low’, Says He’s Hopeful About Working with Biden

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Iowa senator Chuck Grassley says he is waiting to make a decision on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump until they are laid out before the US Senate.

But during a visit to Henderson Products in Manchester Tuesday, he did say he thinks the President should keep a low profile for a while longer.

“Lie low for a long time. And I say that with respect for his policies,” said Grassley. “I’m gonna wait until I read the articles of impeachment before I answer what I would do.”

Grassley says he’s making visits in the state to get a feel for what is on the minds of Iowans.

Grassley, a Republican, is hopeful he’ll be able to work with the Democrat President-Elect, Joe Biden. The two served together in the Senate for nearly 30 years.

“He was very easy to work with. Reach bipartisan agreements and things of that nature. And I hope he’s that way as President,” he said.

Sen. Grassley has already praised Biden’s pick for Secretary of Agriculture, former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack, who has already served in that position during President Obama’s administration.

Grassley hopes to work with Biden on lowering prescription drug prices, something Biden has expressed interest in. Grassley says there is bipartisan support for it. He originally tried to push the issue in 2019, but it was shut down by Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Chuck Schumer.