Sen. Ernst Tours Storm Damaged Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown was hit hard by the derecho on Aug. 10. Initially, 47,000 people were left without power. On Tuesday, that number dropped below 10,000. But there is still work to do.

An Alliant Energy representative briefed Republican Sen. Joni Ernst on Tuesday. She made a tour along with Alliant representatives and Marshalltown Mayor Joel Greer.

“It’s just very devastating what we’ve seen all across Iowa, whether it’s crop damage or whether it’s actual physical structures within the communities that have been damaged,” said Ernst. “Certainly we’ve had a number of injuries and some fatalities, but we will get through this.”

Ernst got to meet some workers for Alliant Energy who were busy putting up an electrical wire southwest of downtown.

“Iowans always come together in the worst possible scenarios and we know that there’s still many residence without power,” said Ernst. “A couple of the guys that we’ve talked to from Alliant Energy said they don’t have power yet at their own homes and they are out supporting others.”

Residents across town are still cutting and moving debris to the curb.

“No power since Monday and we’re still waiting,” said Tom Mayer of Marshalltown. “I’ve got a generator, I’ve got cordless saw lights and also we’re using solar-powered lights.”

Alliant Energy plans to restore power to 90% of its customers impacted by derecho outages by the end of Tuesday.