Sen. Chuck Grassley Quarantining After Being Exposed to COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley says he will be quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.
The 87-year-old issued a statement Tuesday morning.
“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”
Grassley says he will continue his work for Iowans while isolating at home.