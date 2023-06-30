SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A semi that was hauling 157 hogs rolled over on Highway 20 while taking the I-29 off-ramp Friday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at around 8:30 a.m., a semi was traveling west on Highway 20 and took the Interstate 29 south off-ramp.

The semi’s trailer was loaded with 157 hogs that weighed approximately 275 lbs. each. Some of the hogs were loaded on an upper level in the trailer which made it very top-heavy, police said.

The driver allegedly told officials that while he was taking the off-ramp, he felt the animals shift toward the outside of the trailer which caused the vehicle to overturn onto its passenger side.

All of the animals were contained in the trailer during the wreck and while the trailer was corrected back onto its tires, the release said. Meier Towing provided three heavy-duty rigs.

The driver and a passenger in the truck were uninjured.

The release said that the animals were not considered commercially viable and were being taken to a local pet food facility. There was no information on if any of the animals were injured.