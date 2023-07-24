CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a semi-rollover accident on I-80 Sunday.

It happened a few miles east of West Branch in eastern Iowa, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A semi was traveling eastbound around 5:27 p.m. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, overcorrected, and rolled.

The driver of the semi was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. The ISP says they were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into what caused the accident is continuing.