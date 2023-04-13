AMES, Iowa – A semi-truck driver was critically injured Thursday morning after their truck and trailer rolled while exiting I-35 at Ames.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. on the exit ramp from southbound I-35 to eastbound Highway 30. An 18-wheeler carrying steel plates rolled over and landed upside down.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the semi driver suffered critical injuries in the accident. The driver was transported to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance.

The exit ramp was closed while crews cleared the area but it re-opened around 11:00 a.m.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.