DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A semi crashed and went up in flames on I-80 near Van Meter Saturday morning.

At around 10:45 a.m. a semi was traveling eastbound on I-80 and struck a jersey barrier, Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said. The semi then rolled over onto the road and caught on fire.

The semi driver sustained only minor injuries during the crash.

Clean up operations have begun and the eastbound lanes of I-80 are expected to reopen later today, Sgt. Dinkla said.