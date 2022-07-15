GRINNELL, Iowa — A semi crashed into a jersey barrier and was engulfed in flames on I-80 between Exit 191: US 63 and Exit 128: IA 146 near Grinnell Friday night.

According to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol, the semi was traveling west bound when it struck a barrier while traveling through a construction zone and caught on fire at around 6:30 p.m.

Drivers traveling on the interstate were left in an hours long traffic backup waiting for the fire to be put out and the wreck to be cleared. One driver reported waiting for over two hours.

Those who weren’t in the backup had to follow a detour north on Highway 63 through Malcom, then west through Grinnell on Highway 6, before they could get back onto the interstate.

No one was injured during the crash and the cause of the crash is under investigation.