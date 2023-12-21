URBANDALE, Iowa — One person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on I-80/35 in Urbandale Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol. The left and middle lanes of traffic were blocked off until around 8:20 a.m. while crews worked to clear the scene, slowing traffic in the area.

Sgt. Dinkla said the driver of the car suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating what caused the collision.