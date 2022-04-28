IOWA — The newest drought monitor shows some improvement in the overall drought across Iowa. However, the part of the state that has been in a severe drought for the past several weeks did not see much rain this week.

The overall drought (all categories included) improved by over 20% with the eastern side of Iowa seeing the most improvement. The Moderate Drought improved by 11% and the Abnormally Dry area improved by about 9%. This improvement is likely due to the rain that fell across the state over the past week.

Eastern Iowa saw the most improvement with rain totals between 1.5 and 2.0″.

Eastern Iowa rain totals (between 8 AM 4/19 and 8 AM 4/26):

Waterloo 1.89″

Dubuque 1.82″

Clinton 1.81″

Quad Cities 1.51″

Central Iowa saw the highest amounts of rain with Ames picking up the highest total of 3.17″ (between 8 AM 4/19 and 8 AM 4/26).

Other totals for central Iowa:

Perry 2.74″

Marshalltown 2.41″

Des Moines 2.35″

Pella 2.29″

Boone 1.99″

Ankeny 1.80″

Newton 1.39″



Northwest Iowa once again missed out on the majority of the rain which means the Severe Drought for 2% of the state and the surrounding Moderate Drought are unchanged.

NW Iowa rain totals:

Carroll 0.82″

Fort Dodge 0.82″

Spencer 0.53″

Sioux City 0.30″

Storm Lake 0.17″

About 55% of Iowa is now considered to have normal soil moisture.

The Drought Monitor is produced by the Drought Mitigation Center, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.