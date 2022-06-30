Whether you are staying put or traveling across Iowa, we have details on what to expect through the holiday weekend. After being stuck in a dry weather pattern for nearly a week, storm chances look to return to Iowa tonight.

Tonight

A weak cold front will move into the state this evening with chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms in northern Iowa. After sunset, cloud cover will continue to increase with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected after midnight. The chance for severe weather is low.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with scattered storms possible. Lows will be near 68°.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

The cold front will keep lingering rain chances into Friday morning, but incoming high pressure will clear the rain and even most clouds by the afternoon and evening. Highs look to climb into the lower 80s and the wind will be light and variable.

The majority of Saturday and Sunday will be dry, but there is a potential for a few showers and thunderstorms, however timing remains a big question. A series of shortwaves will be responsible for these storm chances, but it’s difficult to track when they will move through before they form.

On Saturday, while most of the day will be mostly sunny, storm chances will increase in the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the southeast with highs in the middle 80s.

Humidity levels will increase on Sunday with dewpoint temperatures reaching the upper 60s, meaning it will be decently sticky. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90° and there is another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, though the better chance will be late Sunday into Monday.

Monday-4th of July

Humidity levels will be highest on Monday as dew points are expected to climb into the 70s. A warm front looks to slowly push north into Iowa during the day which will be the focal point for storm chances. Forecast models show better chances for storms on Monday than any day over the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s.

For today's latest forecast visit WHO13.com/weather.