DES MOINES, IOWA — A project that has spanned the better part of a decade and with a final bill of near $100 million is finally completed.

“It feels like the court campus project has been going on for a decade, and guess what? It really has,” said Angela Connolly, the chair of the Polk County Board of Supervisors.

In 2013 voters passed a referendum for $81 million of taxpayer dollars to be allocated to building or renovating three different buildings. The first was taking a former J.C. Penny store into a Justice Center. And just across the street from the courthouse, the former Polk County Jail is now a criminal courthouse.

The ribbon cutting on Tuesday marked the final step in completing the years long process.

“Disorganized, jumbled up mess,” said Vicki O’Conner, as she reflects on her time at the old courthouse as a former county employee. “You work here and you got to go clear over there and to go up and see a judge. It was just chaos most of the time.”

O’Conner and another former county employee both compared the old building to the new and the benefits the new renovations has.

“It’s just eerie. I mean to see the transition of what it used to be to now. Like I say, it’s just I think they did a marvelous job in keeping all of the restoration,” said Donny Bauer.