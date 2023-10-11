DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View University is offering debt-free tuition with its new GV Next program.

GV Next will provide free tuition to eligible students and will also allow students to choose to live at home while attending classes.

To qualify for Grand View Next students need to:

Be a high school student (class of 2024), resident of Iowa and admitted to Grand View University

Be eligible for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and file by June 30, 2024

Qualify for the maximum Federal Pell Grant or have a parent Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $60,000 or less for 2022

Enroll at Grand View as a first-time student

Stay in good academic standing while enrolled as a full-time day student

Grand View has run a successful pilot program of GV Next.

Ryan Thompson, the Director of Admissions at Grand View University, said that GV Next has already made a difference in students’ lives.

“One particular student that I worked with, he was planning on taking a year off working and saving up money. So he was delaying his whole process of going to school for four years, getting his career started, because he just didn’t have the money. It wasn’t affordable to him. With this program that flipped that script for him and now he’s here this fall,” Thompson said.

To learn more about GV Next visit Grand View University’s website.