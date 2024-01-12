DES MOINES, Iowa — A young driver stuck along snow-covered Southeast 17th street near Creston Ave. spun his tires into an inferno Friday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m. a witness saw the flames emerging from a small sedan in the middle of the street. A teenage driver was attempting to drive to work when they became stuck in the snow, the witness said.

“Our street had not been plowed yet,” Doug Bailey, who lives along the street and captured the fire on video said.

The driver reportedly tried to accelerate through the snow after becoming stuck.

No one was injured during the fire.

“The fire department put the fire out very quickly,” Bailey said.