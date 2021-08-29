Security guard fired shot in air after fight broke out at Des Moines bar, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Closing time in the Court Avenue Entertainment Zone ended with a gunshot early Sunday morning. Guns are not allowed in the area, but the shot came from an armed security guard in one of the bars.

The incident happened inside of The Firm, an establishment inside of the Court Center, just before 2 a.m.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, a fight broke out in which a person tackled an armed security guard and may have reached for the security guard’s gun. That’s when a second security guard fired a warning shot in the air to stop the situation, according to police.

The armed security guards are not affiliated with the Des Moines Police Department, who say they would never fire a warning shot to break up a fight.

“Anytime a bullet leaves the muzzle of a gun, there is risk involved. We know that what comes up must come down somewhere, so looking at the circumstances, we have concerns about why that was done,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police are still investigating and say charges against the security guard are possible.