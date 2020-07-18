Secretary of State Pompeo speaks to Iowa Family Leader

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The 70th Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo came to deliver remarks to the Iowa Family Leader Summit in West Des Moines on Friday. Pompeo took the job in 2018, after a stint as Director of the CIA for President Trump.

Pompeo told the group of evangelical Christians that his time as a sunday school teacher in Kansas, helped to prepare him to be the top diplomat for the United States.

“We have a responsibility to keep you all safe, as we advocate for American businesses abroad and help create jobs in every state in the union,” said Pompeo. “It’s a pro-national security foreign policy, it’s a religious freedom foreign policy, and a 100 per cent pro-life foreign policy.”

Pompeo also said that his time driving an Army M1 tank was good training on stewardship.

“Today China is working to take down freedom all across the world,” said Pompeo. “Today Russians want to poison our democracy and use this information to so discord here in America, Iranians desire to spread the Islamic revolution revolution all over the Middle East.”

Pompeo said he works a lot of late nights at his job, and doesn’t get as much sleep as his doctor says he should. Pompeo said he focuses on the Chinese government.

“Today the Chinese Communist Party is crushing freedom in Hong Kong, and is threatening a free Taiwan, it’s trying to dominate world communication networks including those right here in places like Iowa and inside China.”

Pompeo said the US Government is responding.

We slaped sanctions and travel restrictions on CCP officials,” said Pompeo. “Were telling the truth every day of where the coronavirus came from, we’re fighting to to stop China from stealing our intellectual property, and working hard to create value we want to bring fairness to do our trade policies.”

Pompeo said this administration is working to strengthen ties with Israel as an ally in the middle east.

Israel to us a bastion of freedom in the region,” said the Secretary. “I’m proud that there’s not been any administration that has supported Israel in the way that President Trump and our administration is done.”

Pompeo closed saying how he leans on his faith every day to try to get things right.

“I get wonderful notes from all across America, people are praying for me,” said Pompeo. “Your prayers help sustain me as I travel and represent the greatest nation on earth.”