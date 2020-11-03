Secretary of State Expects Iowa Election Results Quickly on Election Night Due to Early Voting Record

DES MOINES, IOWA — Nearly one million Iowans had already cast their ballot before Election Day 2020 arrived and Secretary of State Paul Pate says that could mean earlier than expected returns on Election Night.

As of Tuesday morning, auditors across the state reported that 996,970 ballots had already been returned. Even more ballots are likely still on their way in the mail, possibly pushing the total over one million by the time all votes are counted. In 2016, there were 653,438 absentee ballots cast.

The counting on election night could be done faster than ever before due to the flood of early ballots that are already ready to be reported. “Polk County had their absentee ballots counted yesterday. Scott County has theirs done. Black Hawk has theirs done. Most counties have reported that theirs are counted and ready to go with reporting those out tonight,” Secretary of State Pate said on Tuesday afternoon.

Pate reports he’s heard of no major voting problems across the state. He credits that in part to all the early voting cutting down on Election Day voters.

You can still cast your ballot until 9:00 pm in Iowa. You can register to vote and cast your ballot all at your polling place. Here’s everything you need to know before voting tonight, including finding your polling place and what you need to bring with you.