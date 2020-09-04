Second Suspect Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Des Moines Man

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made a second arrest in the shooting death of 36-year-old Sean Newman.

On Friday, police charged 27-year-old Des Moines resident Michael Jermaine Jacobs with first-degree murder in the case.

Newman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in an apartment in the 1300 block of 23rd Street on Wednesday. According to police, evidence indicates Jacobs is the one who shot and killed Newman.

Whitney Davis, 33, has also been charged with first-degree murder. Both are being held in the Polk County Jail.

Police do not expect to make any additional arrests in this case.