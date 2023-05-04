FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police have arrested a second suspect in a shooting investigation that resulted in the death of one person and injured another.

Haydin Ranee Mapel, 16, was arrested Thursday and charged with Aiding and Abetting Murder in the First Degree and Aiding and Abetting Attempt to Commit Murder. Because these charges are forcible felonies Mapel is being charged as an adult.

On Tuesday at around 7:10 p.m. Fort Dodge Police, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Dodge Fire responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of N 10th Street. When first responders arrived they found an unresponsive male on the sidewalk. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Patrick Walker, passed away from his injuries at the scene.

Officers were later notified that a second victim in the shooting had arrived at a nearby hospital. The victim’s gunshot wound was deemed not life-threatening.

Fort Dodge police continue to search for 17-year-old Davonquae Jyshon Pettigrew, who’s also known as D.J. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of Murder in the First Degree and Attempt to Commit Murder.

Police said Pettigrew should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515)573-1424 or Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444 or online.