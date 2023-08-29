ANKENY, Iowa – Both parents of a two-month-old Ankeny baby who died in 2022 have now been charged in his death.

Breanna Peters

Breanna Peters, 25, was booked into the Polk County Jail early Tuesday morning on a charge of child endangerment causing death. Sgt. Corey Schneden with the Ankeny Police Department said she turned herself in.

Breanna Peters and her husband Charles Peters, 28, were living in Ankeny at the time of their son’s death. The couple now live in Cedar Rapids.

Court documents filed in the case say the couple’s son, identified as “JP” in the criminal complaint, was taken to the hospital on February 28, 2022 for breathing problems. Doctors discovered the child, “had a large subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhage, massive retinal hemorrhages, and multiple calloused fractures to the ribs, arm bones, and toe bones.”

Charles Peters

The child died and an autopsy determined his cause of death was head injuries and ruled the case a homicide.

Investigators say Charles Peters and Breanna Peters were the child’s sole caretakers and could not explain how he got the injuries.

Charles Peters was arrested last week and has already bonded out of the Polk County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 5.

A bond of $50,000 has been set for Breanna Peters.