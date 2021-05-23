Second man pleads guilty in 2019 killing of Marshal Johnson

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second man charged in a gruesome killing outside a Des Moines homeless camp near the former Dico site is taking a plea deal.

According to court documents, Bryan Norris pleaded guilty to attempted murder, voluntary manslaughter, conspiracy and abuse of a corpse.

Norris and 47-year-old Yancy Freland had both been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 23-year-old Marshal Johnson in 2019. Freland pleaded guilty to the same charges as Norris last month.

Both Norris and Freland admit they shot and stabbed Johnson before burning and burying his body to hide the evidence.

Norris faces up to 70 years in prison. His sentencing date is scheduled for June 1. Freland faces 60 years behind bars and will be sentenced June 15.