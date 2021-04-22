Second Inmate Pleads Not Guilty in Murders of Anamosa Prison Staff Members

JONES COUNTY, Iowa – Both of the men investigators say killed two Anamosa State Penitentiary workers have now pleaded not guilty.

Thomas Woodard filed a written plea on Tuesday. Michael Dutcher pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

Authorities say prison nurse Lorena Schulte and corrections officer Robert McFarland were murdered while Dutcher and Woodward were trying to break out of prison on March 23rd. They are accused of seriously injuring another inmate who tried to help Schulte and McFarland and holding another prison worker hostage that day.

Both men are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of kidnapping. They are being housed in the Fort Madison prison.