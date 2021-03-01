‘Second Dose’ Vaccine Clinic Held in Warren County on Monday

CARLISLE, IOWA — Dozens more Warren County residents are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus after a ‘second dose’ clinic was held in Carlisle on Monday.

Medicap Pharmcies hosted the clinic for residents aged 65 or older who’ve already received their first dose of the vaccine. The drive-thru vaccination clinic was held at the Carlisle fire station. Organizers say one thing they were happy to hear today is that folks found it easy and efficient to get their second shot.

“People are excited and they’re loving how efficient this is and they’re just really thankful to get their vaccine and its a beautiful example of how awesome this community is and how we’re all in this together,” said Medicap Pharmacy Manager Pamela Goode.

“They are just ecstatic and just overly joy that our system is working,” said Carlisle Mayor Drew Merrifield, “They’re able to stay in their car. They don’t have to get out. They come by it’s efficient. They get their shot and they move on.”

Organizers of today’s clinic say things went so well they may host another similar distribution site soon.