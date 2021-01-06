Second Dose of Pfizer Vaccine Now Being Distributed in Iowa

IOWA — The first Iowans to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last month rolled up their sleeves again for their second dose today.

Mercyone in Des Moines began delivering the second dose of the vaccine to employees on Wednesday. Dr. Aneesa Afroze was one of the first in line for the second shot at 7:30 a.m. She took her first shot 21 days ago.

Dr. Afroze says everyone needs to be vaccinated to stop the virus. She put the pandemic in historic perspective, saying this could be the worst outbreak any of us ever see, so why not act to stop it? “We have never, ever seen such a pandemic before in our lives, at least,” Dr. Afroze says, “How are we going to control this virus? This is our only weapon right now.”

Dr. Afroze is part of the ‘Phase 1A’ group to receive the vaccine in Polk County. That group includes front line health care workers, firefighters, police and long term care residents and employees among others. The Polk Count Department of Public Health says the vaccine should be available to the general public by mid-2021.