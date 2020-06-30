Second Arrest Made in Michael Thurman Murder Investigation

Des Moines, Iowa — Des Moines police have made a second arrest in a weekend homicide investigation.

41-year-old Michael Thurman of Keokuk was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of E. Market Street on Saturday evening. 27-year-old Andrew James Hall of Des Moines was arrested the next day and charged with First Degree Murder. Police say he killed Thurman because of a debt.

On Tuesday, police also announced the arrest of 34-year-old Amanda Wright of Des Moines. She is charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery in connection to Thurman’s death.