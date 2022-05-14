MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have found the body of a man reported missing along the Des Moines River last weekend.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they found a body in the river early Saturday morning and identified it as 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax. They found Dittmer’s body upstream from the Bennington Boat Ramp, where he was last seen.

Authorities say Dittmer and two others were on an airboat last Saturday when they tried to assist another boat that had run out of gas. The airboat capsized; the other two passengers made it to shore, but Dittmer did not.

“I am relieved we are able to bring some closer to his loved ones this morning,” said Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt after discovering and identifying Dittmer’s body. “They have been through a lot over the last week and I promised them last Saturday to do everything in my power to bring him back to them. I cannot express enough gratitude and sincere appreciation to all the agencies and volunteers from across the state that assisted or offered their assistance with the search and recovery efforts to help make this happen. Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to deal with this devastating loss.”