Federal search warrant executed in New Sharon linked to Xavior Harrelson investigation, DCI says

NEW SHARON, Iowa – Law enforcement officials have confirmed a search warrant executed in New Sharon Tuesday morning is part of the investigation into Xavior Harrelson’s death.

Mitch Mortvedt, Assistant Director at Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, tells WHO 13 the DCI assisted local sheriff’s offices and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in executing a search warrant related to Harrelson’s death Tuesday.

Mortvedt was unable to confirm the address where the search warrant was served but a large law enforcement presence was visible across the street from the grocery store on E. Market Street Tuesday morning.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says it was asked to assist the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office in executing a search warrant and activities at the location began around 6:45 a.m.

Officials confirmed last week that human remains found in a field near Montezuma on September 30th were those of Xavior Harrelson. He was 10-years-old when he disappeared from Montezuma on May 27th. He was last seen riding his bike away from his home.

A cause of death has not yet been released and the DCI says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has not given them a timeline on when that might be. The DCI does say it is investigating Harrelson’s death as suspicious.