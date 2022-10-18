MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search at Cordova Park, along Lake Red Rock, after receiving information about a possible missing person.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the search began Sunday morning after it was notified by Mahaska County that the missing person was at the park on Sunday. The MCSO said, with the help of other agencies, grid searches have been conducted using sonar and a tracking dog. Cell phone data is also being analyzed in the search.

Officials have not released the name of the person they are searching for and they are not requesting the public’s help in the search at this time.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DNR, Marion County Conservation, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Oskaloosa Police Department, Marion County Emergency Management, Mahaska County Emergency Management, and other agencies have all assisted in the search.

No other details have been released.