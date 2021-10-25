Search underway in Ames for missing teen with autism

AMES, Iowa – Police in Ames are hoping the public can help locate a missing teen with autism.

According to the Ames Police Department’s Facebook page, 17-year-old Elaura Andrist left the 1000 block of Florida Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Elaura is 5’6” and 200 pounds. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing.

Police officers, the STAR 1 Search and Rescue Team, and the Story County Sheriff’s Office are all searching for Elaura. If you have any information on her location, call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133.