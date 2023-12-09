SAC COUNTY, Iowa — The United Cajun Navy will resume its search for a Sac County man who’s been missing for over two weeks today.

David Schultz, 53, was reported missing over two weeks ago on Nov. 21. David’s semi-truck was found along Highway 71, just seven miles north of Sac City, with the trailer still loaded with baby pigs. His wallet and phone were still inside the semi and his jacket was found in a nearby ditch.

The United Cajun Navy, a non-profit that organizes search and rescue teams, has been leading searches around the Sac City area. Volunteers have searched over 100,000 acres, but on Monday Jake Rowley, Midwest team lead of the Cajun Navy, announced they were temporarily pausing searches to find new leads.

During the pause in searches Rowley and David’s wife, Sarah, have also been working on putting together a reward fund for any information that may lead to bringing David home.

On Friday, Rowley announced in a Facebook post that searches will resume Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. with volunteers meeting at the Sac City Motel.

David is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He was last known to be wearing Wrangler jeans, a Peterbilt hat, and boots.

Anyone with information about David’s disappearance is asked to contact the Sac County Communications Center at (712)662-7127.