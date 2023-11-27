SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many are still looking for a Wall Lake man who was last seen a week ago.

Over the weekend, volunteers searched areas in Wright, Webster, Calhoun, and Sac County for David Schultz, 53, the Sac County County Sheriff’s Office said. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Lake View Police Department, the sheriff’s office, and a volunteer organization, United Cajun Navy, and many volunteers have assisted in the search.

Sadly, the sheriff’s office added that there is nothing new to report as of Monday morning.

David Schultz’s wife, Sarah Schultz, told KCAU 9 that she last saw her husband on Nov. 20 around 7:30 p.m. before he left their home to go to work as a truck driver. David was supposed to deliver a load of hogs from Eagle Grove to Sac City.

After a search between the two cities, his truck was found the following morning on Highway 71, about five miles north of the Old Highway 20 intersection. The truck was still fully loaded with hogs. David’s wallet and phone were found in the semi and his jacket was found in a nearby ditch.

Jake Rowly, the Midwest Team Leader with United Cajun Navy, has been helping organize search parties to look for David. Searches were held over the weekend with another taking place Monday morning and will continue. He’s also asking people to provide contact information about property owners where they want to search so they can get access to the property.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support David Schultz’s wife and kids.

David is a white male who is approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He was last known to be wearing Wrangler jeans, cowboy boots, and a Peterbilt hat.

Anyone with information about David Schultz or where he may be is asked to call the Sac County Communications Center at 712-662-7127